Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 288 North in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All northbound lanes of Route 288 are closed near Commonwealth Center Parkway in Chesterfield after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 11.3.

Traffic is being detoured at Courthouse Road as of 6:30 p.m. Motorists should follow the detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays, per VDOT.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube