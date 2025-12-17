Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 288 North in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Dec. 17, 2025
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All northbound lanes of Route 288 are closed near Commonwealth Center Parkway in Chesterfield after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 11.3.

Traffic is being detoured at Courthouse Road as of 6:30 p.m. Motorists should follow the detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays, per VDOT.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone