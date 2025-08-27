Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver seriously injured in crash on 288 South in Chesterfield County, state police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash along 288 South on Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at mile marker seven, which is between the exits for Courthouse and Iron Bridge roads.

"A 2007 Cadillac SUV ran off the road and struck the exit sign and a tree," police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

State police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

