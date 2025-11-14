Person rescued after jumping from Route 288 bridge in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A woman who jumped off the Route 288 bridge in Goochland County on Friday after was rescued by Chesterfield Fire and EMS’s MedFlight crews, according to an agency spokesperson and Virginia State Police.

"After locating that person and they were brought ashore, they were transported via the MedFlight helicopter to an area hospital," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said. "At the time of the incident, our Dive and Technical Rescue Teams were in the area, conducting regularly scheduled training along the James River."

She suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police

Police said the woman jumped off the bridge "in an apparent suicide attempt." She then swim to the shore where troopers initially found her.

In addition to the Chesterfield Fire and EMS’s Dive Team, Goochland County Fire-Rescue and Powhatan County Fire and Rescue assisted in the rescue.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

