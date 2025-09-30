Celebrating 25 years of the Crime Insider: Jon Burkett marks major milestone at CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — Jon Burkett, known as the Crime Insider, is celebrating 25 years at CBS 6 after starting as a photographer in September 2000.

The veteran journalist began his career after serving five years in the United States Navy, where he was first introduced to broadcasting while working for the American Forces Network overseas. After graduating from Manchester High School in 1995, Burkett enlisted in the Navy before pursuing his passion for journalism.

Following his military service, Burkett worked part-time at a television station in Baltimore before returning home to Richmond in September 2000, when he was hired by WTVR as a photographer.

The natural storyteller quickly transitioned from behind the camera to in front of it, becoming a one-man-band reporter who travels across the Commonwealth covering breaking news stories. Burkett works seven days a week, morning, noon and night, always on the job covering crime stories and working his sources.

Throughout his quarter-century career, Burkett has helped reopen cold cases and has become known for being first on the scene of major news events. He has covered everything from severe weather to missing persons cases, often working alone in the field.

Burkett has won some of the industry's biggest awards and has become a trusted colleague who mentors the next generation of journalists. He is considered the backbone of the CBS 6 newsroom.

Despite his professional accomplishments, Burkett says his greatest achievement is his family. He strives to be the best husband, father and grandfather possible.

The longtime journalist is also a devoted Washington Commanders fan, though colleagues say he keeps his expectations low for the team's Super Bowl chances.

CBS 6 recognizes Burkett as a dear and loyal member of the station's family, thanking him for his service to both country and community over the past 25 years.

Email a congratulatory message to Jon by clicking here.

