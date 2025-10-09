Greg McQuade celebrates 25 years of storytelling at CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — For the last quarter century, Greg McQuade has traveled across Virginia and the world, telling unforgettable stories on CBS 6.

An old-soul newsman known for his wisdom, curiosity, passion and commitment to detail, McQuade was born to be in this business. A native of Somerville, Massachusetts, "news broadcaster" was literally written under career goals in his high school yearbook.

McQuade attended Northeastern University, and while he was an undergrad, spent some time way out west working as a disc jockey in Hawaii.

He also studied abroad in his ancestral homeland, first working as a political intern in Dublin and later interning for the BBC in Northern Ireland.

After graduation, McQuade got his start in television behind the scenes as an entry level video archivist at WBZ in Boston. His first reporting job took him to Maine in 1997. He returned home the next year.

Then, in the fall of 2000, McQuade packed up his Celtic pride, put on his Red Sox gear and headed south, joining WTVR as a military and political affairs reporter. He's been with us ever since.

Over the years, McQuade has been front and center for many of our station's biggest moments. For McQuade, life has been an open book, and in recent years, he's been able to focus on creating visual page-turners about some of the Richmond area's most interesting and inspiring people.

McQuade's "Heroes Among Us" and "I Have a Story" series profile those who are making a positive impact in our Commonwealth and shine a light on the little-known parts of our history. In particular, he loves to dive deep and tell stories about the men and women of the U.S. military. For 14 years, he has also anchored the weekend morning news with Mike Stone.

When McQuade is not captivating viewers, you can be sure he is caring for his community. McQuade devotes his off-time to numerous charities, including groups that raise money for childhood cancer research and organizations that find forever families for neglected animals.

Along the way, McQuade has received some of our industry's biggest awards. In 2023, he was inducted into the Capital Emmys Silver Circle, a broadcasting hall of fame.

WTVR

But despite all the honors, any conversation with McQuade is always going to be one-sided: he's only interested in hearing about how others are doing.

Here's to 25 years of Greg McQuade. Congratulations, Greg! We are proud of you.

Click here to send Greg your congratulations.

