Man shot multiple times in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot multiple times in Richmond Monday night, according to police.

Officers found a man in his mid-40s with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of N 23rd Street in the Fairfield Court area around 8 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Richmond Police at (804) 646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube