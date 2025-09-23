Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot multiple times in Fairfield Court

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 22, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 22, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot multiple times in Richmond Monday night, according to police.

Officers found a man in his mid-40s with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of N 23rd Street in the Fairfield Court area around 8 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Richmond Police at (804) 646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone