23andMe files for bankruptcy: Is your DNA information at risk?

RICHMOND, Va. — Earlier this week, the ancestry company 23andMe announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. The news is sparking security concerns about the data for the millions of people who've submitted their DNA over the years.

Virginia Tech Professor France Belanger says the company's assets are now up for grabs, which includes the genetic data of its 15 million users. 23andMe says it would begin selling its assets as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

"The bankruptcy of 23andMe, for a privacy perspective, is an issue, because really, data is an asset," Belanger said. "What is in the data is really a map of your family."

Belanger, who specializes in privacy and security, says while the ancestry company has a policy stating it won’t sell customers’ identifiable genetic data -- that policy could be changed and the eventual buyer could be someone who may not have the same rules or follow the same rules.

For nearly two decades, people have sent in DNA samples to the ancestry company in order to learn more about their past, unknown relatives, and their potential health risks.

Belanger says the type of genetic information used to do that could be of interest to insurance companies.

She told CBS 6 that while the U.S. has laws blocking health insurance from charging more based off genetic information, other information is still at risk.

"Life insurance, long term care insurance, those are not protected. And so there's a risk right there with that information," Belanger explained.

Looking bigger picture, Belanger says it's a good moment to look at what data you share in elsewhere in your life.

"Go to the privacy settings, take a little bit of time and go see what is already shared. Erase everything you can and protect yourself. Be the most anonymous as you can," Belanger said.

Belanger said that in order to delete your data, go into the account settings on 23andMe's website and follow the prompts there. She said users will get a confirmation email that they'll have to click in order to complete the process.

