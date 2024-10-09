2024 Tour de Midnight bike rides roll out on Saturday, October 19

RICHMOND, Va. -- We're just over a week away from one of Central Virginia's biggest bike riding events.

The annual Tour de Midnight rides, starting and ending at Goochland's Midnight Brewery, are set for Saturday, Oct. 19. The event is the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia's (EPVA) biggest fundraiser.

Dennis Terry from the EPVA has a deeply personal connection to that organization. In 2011, his daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy during her junior year at the University of Richmond.

An event like this raises crucial research funds.

“The money raised here will benefit so many families,” Terry said. “This is a life-changing condition and it’s important for people to know where they find help. The Tour de Midnight does so much to bring awareness about epilepsy, and that alone makes a positive impact on affected families.”

The three rides through the spectacular Goochland and Louisa countryside offer something for everyone: a 17-mile fun family ride, a 33-mile ride and a 65-mile ride.

There are also satellite rides available from Caboose Brewing in Vienna, Virginia, and Frothy Moon Brewhouse in Williamsburg.

If you would like to register, just click here: https://www.epilepsyva.com/tourdemidnight

