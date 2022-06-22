2022 Honeybee Festival will have fun for the whole family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- They are the pollinators that do the crucial work at the heart of our food system: honey bees.

A festival on Saturday in North Chesterfield will give you and your family the chance to have a blast and learn a thing or two about bees.

Bruce Hamon, from the Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers Association, points out that this is the 400th anniversary of the honeybees’ arrival from Europe.

He says it’s important to understand all the ways bees help our flowers and agriculture.

In an interview at CBS6, Hamon describes how he became a beekeeper 40 years ago and the time he sat on a lawn chair amid a swarm of tens of thousands of bees and did not get stung!

He says families can expect face painting, great food, educational exhibits, music and more on Saturday.

The festival is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockwood Park located at 3401 North Courthouse Road.

