200-year-old tree falls on Petersburg homes

PETERSBURG, Va. -- No one was hurt when a 200-year-old tree fell on a duplex along the 1000 block of 6th Street in Petersburg, city officials shared Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the home at about 1:40 p.m.

"On arrival, firefighters and Neighborhood Services found half of a two-hundred-year-old tree on the roof of the duplex. There were people in the residences at the time the tree fell, but there were no injuries," an email from Petersburg city officials read. "The duplex and two adjacent houses have been deemed as unsafe due to being in a possible collapse zone of the remaining tree. Ten people lived in the three structures and have temporarily relocated to other locations."

Inspectors determined the tree had been damaged by recent storms.

"City Emergency officials are reminding residents to examine trees near houses and other structures following storms," the statement continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.