2 women shot in suspected drive-by in Mosby Court

Richmond Police said two women were shot around 2 a.m. at Mosby Court.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 02, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said two women were shot early Monday morning in a suspected drive-by shooting in Mosby Court.

One officer said they heard around 30 gunshots fired from their First Precinct Station on Q Street around 2 a.m. -- approximately one mile away from where the shooting took place.

Police responded to Coalter Street after hearing the gunshots and getting reports of the shooting.

When they arrived, they found the two women with gunshot wounds. Police did not give any information on the extent of their injuries at this time.

Police said they believe it was a drive-by shooting, but they are still investigating. They have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

