2 teens arrested for armed Chesterfield home invasion

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that happened in the 6500 block of Watchrun Court on October 2, 2021.

Around 12:12 a.m. on October 2, police responded to a home on Watchrun Court for a reported armed burglary in progress.

On their arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim reported that an unknown man entered the home, shot him and took items from the home and other residents.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Through investigation, detectives determined that two suspects were involved in the incident. They have been identified as Semaj T. Davis, 18, and Reginald A. Lewis, 19.

On Thursday, both Davis and Lewis were arrested. Both have been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary while armed, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Davis and Lewis are currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.