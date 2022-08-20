Troopers: 4 injured, including Chesterfield pilot, when 2 planes collided in Fauquier

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Four people suffered minor injuries when two small planes collided in rural Fauquier County Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to a two-plane crash along the 5100 block of Ritchie Road at 9:05 a.m., Sgt. Brent Coffey with Virginia State Police said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land when another Stearman Aircraft was attempting to take off," Coffey said.

The two planes collided, which caused one of the aircraft to overturn, Coffey said.

The pilot of the plane that was taking off, a 62-year-old man from Chesterfield, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A 14-year-old girl who was his passenger was also treated for minor injuries.

The pilot of the plane that was landing, a 62-year-old man from Warrenton, Va., also had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A 50-year-old woman who was his passenger was also treated for minor injuries.

"The FAA responded to the scene and the crash remains under investigation," Coffey said. "The NTSB was also notified."

Officials said no one on the ground was hurt.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.