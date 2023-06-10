2 seriously injured in fire truck crash that closed I-95 for hours

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were injured in a crash involving a fire engine that closed Interstate 95 south in Prince George County Friday evening.

Troopers said the wreck happened just south of the Carson exit around 6 p.m.

The driver of the fire truck and a passenger, who was medflighted to an area hospital, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Troopers said the truck was passing through the area and officials were working to determine where the truck was from at last check Friday.

All lanes are open and scene is clear. https://t.co/usTsPUztj0 — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) June 10, 2023

The crash closed all southbound lanes of the interstate as of about 6:30 p.m., according to VDOT.

"Expect delays and seek alternate routes, officials wrote.

However, all lanes were back open and the scene was clear as of 10:40 p.m.

