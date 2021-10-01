Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 children in Virginia dead from COVID in 3-day span

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
COVID-19 coronavirus
Posted at 8:11 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 20:19:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A child under the age of 10 who died in eastern Virginia is the second fatal juvenile case this week.

The unidentified child’s death occurred Wednesday, two days after the death shortly after that of 10-year-old Teresa Sperry died at a Hampton Roads hospital Monday from COVID-19.

According to her parents, Sperry was in charge of guiding sick classmates to the clinic at her elementary school.

More than 1,000 children in the state have been hospitalized with the virus in Virginia.

And even though the pandemic began early last year, 12 of the state’s 13 juvenile deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in 2021.

Hospitalization rates for children 11 years old or younger are at the highest rate since the pandemic began, according to the CDC. In Virginia, the numbers of young kids experiencing the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 have also been on the rise in September, data show.

It must be noted that the level of infection and severe cases among young children remains very low compared to adult populations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.