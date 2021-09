RICHMOND, Va. -- Two bulldog puppies who were reported missing two weeks ago from a Richmond home have been found safe.

Sources say the two were found thanks to a Crime Insider tipster.

They were found on Glenfield Avenue, about eight miles from where police say they were stolen during a break-in.

One was recovered on Tuesday and the other was found on Wednesday.

The sources say that two people have been arrested and charged with the theft.