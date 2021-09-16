Richmond Police searching for 2 puppies stolen from home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for assistance from the public to identify the person or persons involved in the theft of two bulldog puppies from the Highland Park area.

On September 8 around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call of breaking and entering in the 600 block of Pensacola Avenue.

Two six-week-old bulldogs were taken from their litter.

RPD is asking anyone selling or buying puppies as well as the veterinarian community to be on the lookout for the puppies.

Anyone with information about the identity of potential perpetrators is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective Bruington at (804) 646-6619 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!