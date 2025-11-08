Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Otterdale Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man died after a motorcycle crash into a tree off Otterdale Road in Chesterfield Friday evening.

According to Chesterfield Police, the crash happened near 1800 Otterdale Road around 8:15 p.m. A motorcyclist had crashed into a tree, and was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No other cars or vehicles were involved.

A section of Otterdale Road/Old Hundred Road and Otterdale Road/Gamecock Road will be closed for a couple hours, police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

