Teen with gunshot wound transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A teenager was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to a call in the 2200 block of Park Summit Lane in East Highland Park at 12:19 p.m. They found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital.

CBS 6 Crime Insider sources said the incident may have been an accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

