14 people shot over 5 days in Richmond highlights the need for help: 'We need everyone to come on board'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fourteen people have been shot, two fatally, over the last five days in Richmond, according to Crime Insider sources.

The shootings, which have not been focused in one specific part of the city, come days after Police Chief Rick Edwards announced an overall decrease in violent crime for Richmond.

RPD: Despite recent fatal shootings, homicides in Richmond down compared to this time in 2023

"[Police] and others have done a tremendous job in trying to decrease the crime and gun violence in our city," community leader Charles Willis said. "There are still people that believe in resolving conflicts by using the force of violence and that's a shame. But there are times where people are dealing with the heat structure, dealing with unpleasant structure, dealing with homelessness. You know, all of that plays a factor in why people want to participate in crime."

This week's shootings were reported across different neighborhoods.

On Tuesday morning, a man was found shot dead in Whitcomb Court.

Sunday's homicide investigation took place off German School Road, just off Janke Road.

The other 12 shootings took place in Mosby Court, Fairfield Court, Gilpin Court, Southside, and Northside, according to police.

Willis said it would take education and continued collaboration between community partners, police, and families to lessen crime.

“We need everyone to come on board. We are better together," he said.

A spokesperson for Chief Edwards declined to comment on the recent shootings reported since Thursday, but asked anyone with information to call the police department.



