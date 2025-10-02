Virginia middle school student's fashion designs take Charlotte Fashion Week by storm

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg middle school student Allie Jones is building her own fashion empire while balancing school and cheerleading.

The 7th grader at Peabody Middle School has launched her own clothing line and is already seeing her designs on fashion runways.

Jones created "One Versus A Million," an inspirational clothing brand focused on streetwear that she designs herself using an iPad app.

"I love fashion. I love clothes. I love to shop and that's really what made me start," Jones said.

The young entrepreneur's bedroom doubles as her design studio, filled with her favorite color and character.

"In here, you see a lot of pink. I like the color pink and when you're in my room you will see a lot of Hello Kitty cause I like Hello Kitty as well," Jones said.

Her brand carries a powerful message for her customers of all ages.

"Everybody can wear my clothes. My clothes are made for all ages because the meaning behind my clothes is inspirational clothing brand," Jones said.

The name "One Versus A Million" reflects her philosophy about standing out.

"The meaning is you're the shining star versus the others and to keep going," Jones said.

Jones began designing her clothes at the beginning of the year, quickly mastering a drawing app on her iPad, Procreate, where her ideas come to life.

Her designs include detailed elements that make each piece unique.

What started as digital drawings has transformed into manufactured clothing available for purchase. Her designs recently appeared at Charlotte Fashion Week, where models showcased her creations on the runway.

Beyond fashion, Jones has also ventured into music, writing and recording her own song with carefully considered lyrics.

"My song is a clean, classy song, any age can listen to it because it's no curse words, clean," Jones said. "I don't think a 12-year-old should be rapping about things that they can't do and shouldn't be rapping about."

Jones reinvests her earnings in her growing business.

"Whatever money I get, I give to the manufacturer for the next piece and the rest I save," Jones said.

Jones said one of her goals is to appear at New York Fashion Week.

