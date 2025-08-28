Man in serious condition after Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in serious condition after he was found shot inside a Gilpin Court residence Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond Police.

According to RPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of St. James Street around 4 p.m. where they found the man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was shot in the abdomen, per Crime Insider sources. Sources also say he is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

