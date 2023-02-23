One of the country's first electric fire trucks is in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One of the country's first electric fire trucks made its Virginia debut at the Virginia Fire Rescue Conference on Wednesday.

The Rosenbauer RTX electric fire truck is powered by Volvo Penta in Chesapeake.

Officials said the new trucks are changing firefighting and the industry's impact on carbon emission levels.

They also said the near-silent electric fire engine greatly reduces the noise level at the scene of emergencies, making work easier for rescue workers, while also reducing stress.

The RTX is also emission-free when extended pumping operations are not required. This should help greatly improve the air quality in the truck's immediate surroundings.

The trucks have already been delivered to major cities across the globe, including Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai.

In 2022, the first North American model was delivered to the city of Los Angeles.