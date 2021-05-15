1 dead after running off roadway, hitting tree in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 12000 block of Old Stage Road at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said the driver of a 2003 Honda Sedan was traveling north on Old Stage Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police are currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.