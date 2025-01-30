Why Richmond Boxing Club offers free training to kids in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Boxing has been called "the sweet science" for over 200 years because it requires skill and hard work.

In a quiet neighborhood in the West End, there’s a small garage that is helping kids learn the sport.

The Richmond Boxing Club, led by Ian Patterson, uses every bit of its 361 square feet to train future boxing champions.

This club not only teaches boxing but also helps kids take a break from their screens.

“We're prying them off of those screens and those cell phones, and we're putting them into something new, productive,” Patterson said.

Patterson has been involved in boxing for over 20 years and was a Virginia Golden Gloves champion.

He believes that boxing can help kids feel confident.

“This stuff gives you an avenue to be real confident yourself,” he said.

He thinks the younger you start, the better, as it helps build character and confidence.

The Richmond Boxing Club has produced talented young athletes.

Eleven-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez, who has been training there for two years, has already won three national titles.

Isaiah says boxing has changed him for the better.

“Once I started coming in here and the discipline, the hard work that we do, it definitely calmed me down, for sure. Now I'm a whole completely different person,” he said.

WTVR Isaiah Rodriguez

Patterson is proud of Isaiah's dedication.

He said, “He's dedicated, yeah, he's dedicated. He likes to learn.”

Isaiah also shared how he has changed physically since starting boxing: “I definitely lost a lot of weight, for sure. I look fat and chubby when I first came in, and now I'm skinny.”

Patterson currently trains about a dozen kids in his small space.

He emphasizes that the club does not charge for training.

“We don’t charge. Just get it done,” he said.

This approach allows kids who might not be able to pay to still participate.

“Some of these kids can't pay. They don't have the ability to; their parents don't,” he added.

Isaiah’s story shows just how effective Patterson's coaching can be.

“I was always getting in trouble in school for playing with my hands, and then once I got in here, after that, I never got in trouble at school again. So, I mean, now I'm in love with it,” Isaiah said.

To learn more about the Richmond Boxing Club, you can follow them on Instagram.

Coach Patterson is also looking for a larger space, so if you know of any available warehouses, he would love to hear about them.

By helping kids through boxing, Patterson is not only training champions but also making a positive difference in their lives

