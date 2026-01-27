World's first norovirus vaccine tested in Virginia: How to participate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Infectious disease researchers in Henrico County are working on the final stages of the world’s first norovirus vaccine.

Clinical Research Partners (CRP) is looking for people 60 years old and older to participate in a vaccine study to combat the highly contagious stomach disease.

Symptoms for norovirus, often called “food poisoning," include vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration.

“One of the things that we're trying to come up with and work with scientists all over the globe is some type of preventative vaccine for norovirus. We don't have any. There's none on the market,” Dr. Bo Vaughan, CRP’s medical director, said.

The disease is easily spread among people in close quarters like at daycare, assisted living centers, military living, and cruise ships.

Nearly 100 passengers and four crew members on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship fell ill with the infection in October 2025.

“Typically, during winter times when we're all congregated together, nurseries with young children get this disease. Senior citizens who are living in nursing homes — they bear the brunt of this disease. It's the stomach flu. It's the winter vomiting illness,” Dr. Vaughan said.

Virginia Department of Health data showed emergency room visits for stomach illness are above normal levels with seven outbreaks reported statewide.

Participants must meet certain eligibility requirements, be able to attend six to seven appointments, and fill out an E-diary on your phone describing your symptoms.

Dr. Vaughan said there are millions of norovirus cases in the U.S. each year, 100,000 hospitalizations, and 900 deaths.

CRP is also working on a flu-pneumonia vaccine trail and seeking adults 50-years and up.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.