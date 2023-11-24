Man arrested after 3-year-old child shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have made an arrest after a three-year-old child was shot last week at an apartment complex on Richmond's East End.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who had been brought to the walkway of an apartment complex, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The child was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and officials said his injury was "no longer considered life-threatening."

Joshua Aaron Reilly, 29, was arrested Wednesday, in connection to the incident, according to online court records.

Police said Reilly was charged with one misdemeanor: allowing access to firearms by a child and two felonies: possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

"Additional charges may be forthcoming," police wrote Friday.

Reilly is being held at the Richmond City Jail.

Officials previously said officers believed the child was "injured accidentally while in an apartment" and that detectives were "not currently looking for any suspects."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.