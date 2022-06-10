16-year-old found shot in car in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police said a person was taken to the hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car Thursday night.

Investigators said they were called out to Old Bronze Road around midnight and found a car with two people inside.

The driver had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle was unharmed, according to police.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the victim was a 16-year-old boy who died at the hospital.

Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.