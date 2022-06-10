Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

16-year-old found shot in car in Henrico County

Henrico Police said a person driving a car was shot Thursday night.
Old Bronze Road shooting 01.png
Old Bronze Road shooting 02.png
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 10:26:12-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police said a person was taken to the hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car Thursday night.

Investigators said they were called out to Old Bronze Road around midnight and found a car with two people inside.

The driver had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle was unharmed, according to police.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the victim was a 16-year-old boy who died at the hospital.

Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone