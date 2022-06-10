PHOTOS: Teen found shot in car in Henrico

Police said a person was taken to the hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car Thursday night.

Investigators said they were called out to Old Bronze Drive around midnight and found a car with two people inside.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the victim was a 17-year-old boy who died at the hospital.

The passenger in the vehicle was unharmed, according to police.

Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.