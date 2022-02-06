Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

5-year-old boy trapped in deep well has died, Morocco's king says

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy<br/>
The body of 5-year-old Rayan, wrapped in foil, is retrieved after he fell into a hole and was stuck there for several days, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
APTOPIX Morocco Boy Trapped
Morocco Boy Trapped
Morocco Boy Trapped
Posted at 8:54 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 20:54:51-05

IGHRAN, Morocco — Morocco's king says a 5-year-old boy has died after rescuers pulled him out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene Saturday evening saw the boy, Rayan, wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

His parents were escorted to an ambulance before he emerged.

His plight had captured worldwide attention.

Rayan fell into a 105-feet well and was trapped in a hole too narrow for rescuers to reach safely.

Search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.