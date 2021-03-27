Menu

No timeline given for extracting wedged ship from Suez Canal

AP
This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Authorities are preparing to make new attempts to free the giant container vessel stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal for a fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping. (©Maxar Technologies via AP)
Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 27, 2021
2021-03-27

SUEZ, Egypt -- A giant container ship remains stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day.

Authorities are making new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial waterway whose blockage is disrupting global shipping and trade.

Meanwhile, the head of the Suez Canal Authority said Saturday that strong winds were “not the only cause” for the Ever Given running aground.

The official said at a news conference that an investigation is underway but did not rule out human or technical error.

He says he cannot predict when the vessel will be dislodged and the canal reopened.

The blockage is disrupting global trade, with more than 320 ships waiting for passage through the crucial waterway.

