Moroccans in mourning after trapped boy's death

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy
A view of the village of Ighran and the hill in which the rescue mission of 5-year-old Rayan had been taking place after he was stuck for several days, in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Morocco's king says a 5-year-old boy has died after rescuers pulled him out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days. Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Posted at 1:33 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 13:33:13-05

IGHRAN, Morocco — An eerie silence has fallen on a Moroccan village after a 5-year-old boy who had been trapped in a well for four days was reached, but too late.

The community of Ighran, a village in a mountainous area in northern Morocco, had gathered for days and nights along the edges of the well to cheer the rescue efforts of the boy, Rayan, and offer support to his family.

Millions watched the rescue operation on state TV.

The boy was pulled out Saturday night by rescuers after a lengthy operation that captivated global attention.

A statement from Moroccan king said he had died. Messages of sadness and grief poured in from around the world.

