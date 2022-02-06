Moroccans in mourning after trapped boy's death

IGHRAN, Morocco — An eerie silence has fallen on a Moroccan village after a 5-year-old boy who had been trapped in a well for four days was reached, but too late.

The community of Ighran, a village in a mountainous area in northern Morocco, had gathered for days and nights along the edges of the well to cheer the rescue efforts of the boy, Rayan, and offer support to his family.

Millions watched the rescue operation on state TV.

The boy was pulled out Saturday night by rescuers after a lengthy operation that captivated global attention.

A statement from Moroccan king said he had died. Messages of sadness and grief poured in from around the world.