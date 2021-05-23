Watch
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12

AP
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, Sunday, May 23, 2022. A mountaintop cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, killing at least five people and sending at least three more to the hospital, authorities said. (Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Piemontese via AP)
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 23, 2021
ROME -- Italian authorities say a cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes has plunged to the ground, killing at least 12 people and sending two children to a hospital.

A photo of the wreckage taken by Italy’s fire department showed the crushed and crumpled remains of the cable car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore.

A rescue official said that at that location, about 100 meters before the final pilon, the cables of the lift were particularly high off the ground.

The cause hasn’t been determined.

Milan noted that the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns.

