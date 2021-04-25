Watch
Iraq Interior Ministry: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire

AP
In this image made from video, first responders work the scene of a fire at a hospital in Baghdad on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The fire broke out in the Baghdad hospital that cares for coronavirus patients after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late Saturday, officials said. (AP Photo)
Posted at 7:43 AM, Apr 25, 2021
BAGHDAD -- Iraq’s Interior Ministry says 82 people died and 110 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in a Baghdad hospital.

Among the dead were at least 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of the coronavirus, tweeted Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman of the country’s independent Human Rights Commission. The commission is a semi-official body.

Negligence on the part of hospital authorities has been blamed for the fire, which initial reports suggest was caused when an oxygen cylinder exploded in an intensive care ward at he Ibn al-Khatib hospital.

