Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

Europe, Canada close their airspace to Russian airplanes

The United States and its European allies have agreed to levy the most potentially crippling sanctions yet on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine Invasion Airlines
Posted at 6:21 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 18:21:43-05

The number of countries banning Russian airplanes is growing.

The European Union and Canada said Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aviation experts said the moves put more pressure on the United States to do the same.

Russia has responded by banning flights from several European countries.

On Sunday, a Moscow-New York flight by Russian national carrier Aeroflot turned back after passing over Norway.

The plane had been routed to fly over Canada.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.