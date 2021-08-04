Watch
News

Actions

Inmate dies after reportedly being attacked in cell at Lawrenceville Correctional

Posted at 9:28 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 09:30:12-04

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- An inmate died Tuesday night at Lawrenceville Correctional Center after being attacked in their cell by another inmate, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC).

The 63-year-old man who died was serving a 26-year sentence for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

The DOC said the inmate who allegedly killed him is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding and assault by an inmate on an employee.

The victim was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. following the attack, DOC said.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.