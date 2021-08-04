Inmate dies after reportedly being attacked in cell at Lawrenceville Correctional

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- An inmate died Tuesday night at Lawrenceville Correctional Center after being attacked in their cell by another inmate, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC).

The 63-year-old man who died was serving a 26-year sentence for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

The DOC said the inmate who allegedly killed him is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding and assault by an inmate on an employee.

The victim was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. following the attack, DOC said.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison.

