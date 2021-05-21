Trooper injured in chase involving carjacking suspects

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-city police chase to capture carjacking suspects left a Virginia State Trooper injured Thursday night.

Chesterfield Police said it all started around 10:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call about a robbery and carjacking in the 2600 block of Mangowood Drive.

Four suspects allegedly took the victim's car keys, cell phone and wallet before taking off. Police said they were able to track the victim's cell phone to chase the suspects down.

The police chase headed down Interstate 95 before ending near milemarker 93 in Ashland.

Crime Insider sources said two state troopers were hit in their cars during the chase.

One trooper was reportedly taken to Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville for treatment of their injuries. Police said it is believed those injuries are not life-threatening.

The crash caused a mile long backup on 95, but that scene has since cleared up.

Crime Insider sources said the four suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

