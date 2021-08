HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, down from 126 Thursday, and is now averaging 98 new daily cases during the past seven days.

There were no new virus-related deaths or hospitalizations reported in the county Friday, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Twelve Henricoans have been hospitalized by the virus in the past seven days, according to the data.

