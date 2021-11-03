Where Chesterfield children ages 5 to 11 can get a free COVID vaccine

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 at a Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in the Rockwood Shopping Center (10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian) starting on Thursday, November 4. Parents can make an appointment here.

“COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool that can protect our children,” Director of Chesterfield Health District Alexander Samuel said. “We are excited to offer Kid Pods in our CVC to help children feel comfortable when getting the vaccine. We encourage all parents to get your children vaccinated as soon as possible. It is a step closer to returning to a more normal life, including safely staying in school, visiting family and friends, traveling, and taking part in extracurricular activities.”

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) plans to have the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine available to children at:

· Pediatric offices

· Family practice offices

· Community Vaccination Centers (CVC)

· Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC)

· Retail pharmacies

· School-based clinics

· Mobile vaccine units

For more about vaccinating children and teens, parents can visit the CDC website.

Health authorities have promised enough supply to protect the nation’s 28 million children ages 5-11. Vaccinations began after the final OK late Tuesday.

The lower-dose vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart.

Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.