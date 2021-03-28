Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York and New Jersey are back atop of the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection — a year after they became a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even as the vaccination campaign has ramped up, the number of people getting infected in New Jersey has crept to by 37% in a little more than a month, to about 23,600 every seven days.

About 54,600 people in New York tested positive for the virus in the last week.

The two states now rank No. 1 and 2 in new infections per capita among U.S. states.

But the situation in New York and New Jersey mirrors a national trend that has seen case numbers inch up in recent days.

Nursing homes closed again

The high rates of COVID-19 throughout New York have left the majority of its nursing homes closed for most indoor visits despite relaxed guidance meant to help open them up for visitors.

A little more than half of New York nursing homes were ineligible for indoor visits in mid-March.

New York updated its visitation rules Thursday in a way that will now allow visits to resume under certain conditions, even if a resident has recently tested positive.

But that relaxed standard might not clear the way for visitation in many homes having trouble keeping the virus out.

