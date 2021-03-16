Menu

Virginia to establish mobile vaccination units thanks to money from FEMA

Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 11:17:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mobile vaccination units will soon be popping up across the Commonwealth thanks to more $37 million in federal funding from FEMA.

FEMA said they're awarding these funds to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to bring mobile vaccination units to more vulnerable areas of the state, according to a press release.

The mobile units will be set up to administer 250 vaccinations per day, starting with priority residents under the current phase of the state's vaccination plan -- then the general public.

FEMA said their funding will also cover the cost of personal protective equipment, emergency medical supplies, medical storage equipment and other support costs needed for the mobile units.

In order to be vaccinated at the mobile units, citizens will still need to be preregistered through Virginia's statewide system.

