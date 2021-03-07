Menu

Virginians urged to watch out for COVID-19 vaccine scams, health department warns

Posted at 7:51 PM, Mar 06, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is warning Virginians to be on the look out for COVID-19 vaccine-related scams.

The VDH urged folks to protect themselves from vaccine related scams that may include being asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get the vaccine.

Officials reminded Virginians that the vaccine is free and will not require payment to be put on a waiting list. Other signs of potential scams include advertisements on social media, emails, phone calls, and online.

For credible information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia, click here.

The FBI and BBB previously warned people about potential scammers and what signs to look out for. They said you should never have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine or give personal information out to unknown sources.

If you’re sent communication about vaccines that seems fishy or too good to be true, they recommended checking with your doctor or health department.

Click here for COVID-19 vaccine FAQs

