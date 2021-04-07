VDH adds ASL service to vaccination call center

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is making sure everyone has access to vaccine information by adding a new service for deaf and hard of hearing Virginians who use American Sign Language (ASL).

The Vaccinate Virginia call center will now have ASL-fluent representatives available during their standard hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ASL users have two ways to connect to this service: by videophone at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA or by clicking the ASL now button at vaccinate.virginia.gov

According to VDH, Virginia is the first state to provide real-time ASL support for COVID-19 and vaccine information.