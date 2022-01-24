Department of Corrections suspends in-person visitation until February

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections has extended their temporary suspension on in-person visitation at all of their facilities due to a rise in COVID cases among their staff and inmates.

Originally, the department suspended visitation until Jan. 28. Now, in-person visitation has been suspended until Feb. 13.

Video visitation is still available at most of their facilities.

"We will continue to monitor this situation and re-open visitation as soon as it is safe to do so," they said.