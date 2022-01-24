Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Department of Corrections suspends in-person visitation until February

Posted at 11:27 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 11:27:28-05

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections has extended their temporary suspension on in-person visitation at all of their facilities due to a rise in COVID cases among their staff and inmates.

Originally, the department suspended visitation until Jan. 28. Now, in-person visitation has been suspended until Feb. 13.

Video visitation is still available at most of their facilities.

"We will continue to monitor this situation and re-open visitation as soon as it is safe to do so," they said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Helping Kids in Crisis

Helping Kids in Crisis

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.