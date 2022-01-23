Vaccine passport protests in Europe draw thousands of people

HELSINKI — Thousands of people have gathered in European capitals to protest vaccine passports and other requirements their governments have imposed in hopes of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrations took place in Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris and Stockholm on Saturday.

In Paris, demonstrators protested the introduction of a new COVID-19 pass starting Monday.

The pass requirement will ban unvaccinated individuals from domestic flights, sports events, bars, cinemas and other leisure venues.

In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than 50 people, some 3,000 demonstrators marched though central Stockholm.

Swedish media reported that representatives from the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement attended the action with a banner.

AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert Police set off a water cannon against protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

Police in Brussels have fired water cannons and tear gas Sunday to disperse people protesting COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions.

That protest followed demonstrations Saturday that also drew thousands of people who are against vaccine passports and other requirements.

In Brussels, demonstrators chanted “Liberty!” as they marched.

White-helmeted police riot officers later sought to disperse protesters who ignored loudspeakers telling them to leave.

Police trucks fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas filled the air in the Belgian capital.

