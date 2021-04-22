Vaccine event focuses on Asian, Latino, and API population

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Health leaders with the Richmond-Henrico Health District said things have moved along well since everyone 16 years of age and older became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. They now hope to reach more diverse groups.

Health leaders said right now 25 percent of people are fully vaccinated in Henrico County, while 10,000 people are still waiting on the pre-registration list. The health district said that call centers were working to reach out to those on that list as soon as possible.

As far as doses, the health district said they're still getting 10,000 to 12,000 each week, which has allowed them to reach more of the population. In fact, they are planning a special walk-up vaccine event on Sunday in hopes of reaching vulnerable groups where language barriers may stand in the way of learning more about the vaccine.

"We want them to know that we want to eliminate those barriers and provide access to the vaccine," Monica Callahan, Deputy Manager for Henrico County, said. "So it was timely that we would have this special vaccine event for immigrant refugees, but with a focus on our Asian, Latino, and API demographic here in the county."

Health leaders hope to vaccinate between 400 and 500 people on Sunday. That walk-up registration vaccine event will be at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Translators will also be on-site for those who need one. Those who attend will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

