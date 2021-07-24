Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

SAN DIEGO -- A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has contracted COVID-19.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

The zoo has been administering a COVID-19 vaccine for animals, but Ramil hadn't received a dose before getting infected.