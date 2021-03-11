Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

St. Paul's Baptist Church transforms into COVID vaccine site

items.[0].videoTitle
Hundreds get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Henrico church.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 15:03:34-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Walmart vaccine event at St. Paul's Baptist Church ran like clockwork on Wednesday, according to Charles Morris and Nancy Aguiar.

“From the time I got the call, to getting here today, it was wonderful. The line wasn't long when I got here” Morris said.

They were among the 600 people on the list for the first dose of vaccine at this event.

Another 600 were scheduled for Thursday.

All are pre-registered, so there are no walk ups.

St. Paul's Directional Leader of Outreach Greta Randolph said there was a steady flow of people on Wednesday.

“People have been so gracious and thankful. This is important for us because the more people get vaccinated, the more the world can open up, and the more we can get back to what is normal,” Randolph added.

She said the church’s decision to get involved with vaccine distribution was so important.

They’re working with other churches and partnering with several entities to get the vaccine to the community.

Recipients said they've been a bit anxious in the past several weeks trying to secure an appointment.

Getting this first shot, they believe brings them one step closer to a normal life.

“I miss going out to restaurants. Because you know, seniors we love to go out to eat a little bit.. That's about it,” Morris said.

“I miss being able to gather with friends. Not having to worry about whether I’ll catch something. And not being able to travel,” Aguiar added.

Randolph said their church is committed to helping with the vaccine distribution and could use more volunteers.

Volunteers were making roughly 1,000 calls a week to set up appointments, she said.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can reach out to St. Paul’s Baptist Church on Creighton Road at 804-643-4000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.