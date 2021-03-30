Too soon to travel? Families debate Spring Break plans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Spring Break starts next week for thousands of students in Central Virginia, but not every family will have the traditional getaway.

Taylor Reese and his children live in Chesterfield County.

He said COVID will keep his family close to home.

“I'd rather take it easy. Take those baby steps, like what the CDC is saying," Reese said. "We're looking forward to going to Pocahontas Park and the Capital Trail. Doing stuff locally, where it's not necessarily like we're traveling anywhere."

President Joe Biden and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made impassioned pleas this week not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19.

Walensky warned of a potential “fourth surge” of the virus as more people traveled.

On Sunday, the TSA screened a record 1.5 million people in airports across the country. It was the busiest day in more than a year for airlines.

While strict guidelines are still in place for travel, Reese doesn’t want to take any chances.

"Yeah, we're definitely getting that itch again where we want to get out and we want to explore but, until we know that it's safe," Reese said.

Some school districts implemented rules for students who do travel for Spring Break.

If those students were learning in-person at school, they must return as virtual learners for the week following vacation.