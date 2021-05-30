Watch
South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

More cities and states are shrugging off lingering COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination rates rise and the number of infections falls. Massachusetts lifted its mask mandate and restrictions on businesses Saturday. In New York City and Chicago, officials reopened public beaches. Other states, including Minnesota, Virginia and New Jersey, have recently lifted pandemic restrictions. It’s one more sign of progress that reflects increasingly positive health data. Federal health officials say about half of the country has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Leading the nation is Vermont, where nearly 70% of the population has received at least one dose.
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 15:16:53-04

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Ramaphosa said in a live television address Sunday that the rise indicates the virus is “surging again” in Africa’s worst-affected nation and parts of the country are already in “a third wave.”

Ramaphosa said that from Monday the curfew would be extended by an hour to start at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m.

He also reduced the number of people allowed to gather for social events and banned after-funeral gatherings altogether.

South Africa has more than 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 56,000 deaths.

